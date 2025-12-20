Critical Comparison: Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) versus Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems -132.80% -17.89% -15.43% Dominion Energy 16.17% 9.60% 2.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and Dominion Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems $69.73 million 11.26 -$324.24 million ($0.40) -6.53 Dominion Energy $14.46 billion 3.51 $2.12 billion $2.94 20.20

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ballard Power Systems. Ballard Power Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Ballard Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ballard Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ballard Power Systems and Dominion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems 6 11 0 0 1.65 Dominion Energy 1 8 2 0 2.09

Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus price target of $2.21, indicating a potential downside of 15.52%. Dominion Energy has a consensus price target of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Dominion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Ballard Power Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Ballard Power Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications. It also engages in the delivery of services, including technology solutions, after sales services, and training; and provision of engineering services, product and systems integration services, and related technology transfer for a variety of PEM fuel cell applications. It operates in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Denmark, Belgium, India, Taiwan, Spain, Norway, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company has a strategic alliance with Linamar Corporation for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for class 1 and 2 vehicles in North America and Europe. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.8 million customers in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina; and distributes natural gas to approximately 0.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Energy segment is involved in the nonregulated long-term contracted renewable electric generation and renewable natural gas facility. As of December 31, 2023, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 29.5 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 79,300 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,800 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

