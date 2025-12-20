Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Receives $39.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on BYRN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on Byrna Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

BYRN stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $34.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 2.28.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Byrna Technologies by 580.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1,772.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company’s flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO?-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

