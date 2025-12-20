Analysts Set Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Price Target at $71.50

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

BHRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Summit Redstone set a $71.00 target price on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Monday.

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,000. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 104.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHRB opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $994.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.97. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.13 million during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Burke & Herbert Financial Services will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, and the parent company of Burke & Herbert Bank. The company operates as a community?focused financial institution, offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products to individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

The company’s core banking services include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit, alongside digital banking platforms for online and mobile account access.

