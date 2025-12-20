Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Shares Up 100% – Time to Buy?

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 100% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 3,168,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,752% from the average daily volume of 171,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sego Resources Stock Up 100.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$13.45 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Sego Resources Company Profile

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia. Sego Resources Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

