Bango (LON:BGO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.42 and traded as low as GBX 86. Bango shares last traded at GBX 93, with a volume of 22,220 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 244 price target on shares of Bango in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.

Bango Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.59 million, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.07.

(Get Free Report)

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

