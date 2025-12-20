Bango (LON:BGO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.42 and traded as low as GBX 86. Bango shares last traded at GBX 93, with a volume of 22,220 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 244 price target on shares of Bango in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.
Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.
The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.
Bango, where people subscribe.
