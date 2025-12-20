Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading Up 34.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) were up 34.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 26,514,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,289% from the average daily volume of 1,909,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$654.99 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

