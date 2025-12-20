BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $10.36. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 186,950 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 24.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $1,171,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 63.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 577,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 223,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 16.4% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 247,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks to offer shareholders a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund pursues this objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal debt obligations. Its holdings span various sectors of the municipal market, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other tax-exempt instruments issued by U.S. states, cities, counties and municipal authorities.

The fund’s portfolio typically combines investment-grade and below-investment-grade (high-yield) municipal securities, allowing it to balance income potential with credit quality considerations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.