BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $10.36. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 186,950 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.3%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks to offer shareholders a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund pursues this objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal debt obligations. Its holdings span various sectors of the municipal market, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other tax-exempt instruments issued by U.S. states, cities, counties and municipal authorities.
The fund’s portfolio typically combines investment-grade and below-investment-grade (high-yield) municipal securities, allowing it to balance income potential with credit quality considerations.
