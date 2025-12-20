Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vape Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPE – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and traded as low as $6.12. Vape shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 858,231 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $5.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78.

Vape Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in design, marketing, and distribution of ceramic vaporization products. Vape Holdings, Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

