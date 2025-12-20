Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.65 and traded as low as GBX 6.45. Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 6.66, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Volta Finance Trading Up 1.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £243.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.87.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747.

Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. Volta’s investment strategy focuses on direct and indirect investments in, and exposures to, a variety of assets selected for the purpose of generating cash flows for the Company.

