Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.65 and traded as low as GBX 6.45. Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 6.66, with a volume of 700 shares traded.
Volta Finance Trading Up 1.7%
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £243.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.87.
About Volta Finance
Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. Volta’s investment strategy focuses on direct and indirect investments in, and exposures to, a variety of assets selected for the purpose of generating cash flows for the Company.
