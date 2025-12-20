China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and traded as low as $20.41. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $20.4350, with a volume of 4,825 shares traded.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is one of the largest coal producers and integrated energy companies in China. The firm’s core business centers on the exploration, production and sale of coal, with a primary focus on thermal coal used for power generation. Through its vertically integrated operations, China Shenhua manages the entire coal value chain, from mining and washing to transportation and marketing.

In addition to coal mining, the company operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets, including coal-fired and wind power plants.

