Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and traded as low as $51.66. Sonova shares last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 25,150 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SONVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sonova in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Sonova to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SONVY
Sonova Trading Down 0.2%
Sonova Company Profile
Sonova AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) is a Switzerland-based provider of hearing care solutions, headquartered in Stäfa. The company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of audiological products and related services aimed at improving hearing and communication for people with hearing loss. Its portfolio spans behind-the-ear and in-the-ear hearing instruments, wireless accessories and software solutions that enable connectivity with consumer devices and audiological fittings.
Sonova markets its products under several well-known brands, including Phonak and Unitron for hearing aids, and it is also associated with Advanced Bionics for cochlear implant systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sonova
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 4 High-Potential ETFs for 2026: Small Caps, Space Stocks, and More
Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.