Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and traded as low as $51.66. Sonova shares last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 25,150 shares traded.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sonova in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Sonova to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sonova AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) is a Switzerland-based provider of hearing care solutions, headquartered in Stäfa. The company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of audiological products and related services aimed at improving hearing and communication for people with hearing loss. Its portfolio spans behind-the-ear and in-the-ear hearing instruments, wireless accessories and software solutions that enable connectivity with consumer devices and audiological fittings.

Sonova markets its products under several well-known brands, including Phonak and Unitron for hearing aids, and it is also associated with Advanced Bionics for cochlear implant systems.

