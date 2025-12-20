Capitol Family Office Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Capitol Family Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,513,996,000 after buying an additional 2,252,323 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $2,049,784,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,171,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,378,000 after purchasing an additional 213,218 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $122.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.71.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.