CGN Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF $GARP

CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 146.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 72,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,385,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $803,000.

Shares of GARP opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

