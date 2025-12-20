Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 134,532 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 239.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,532 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 379.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 53,284 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 44,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 173,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

FTSM opened at $60.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.69 and a twelve month high of $60.14.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.