CGN Advisors LLC Buys 13,785 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,749,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 405.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.1699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

