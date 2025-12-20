Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,626 Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,450. This trade represents a 55.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,110. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,766 shares of company stock worth $3,549,706 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

