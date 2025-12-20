Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF $DBND

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 100,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years. DBND was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

