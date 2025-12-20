Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 11,830 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000.

GLDM stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $86.75.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

