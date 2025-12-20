Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 11,830 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
GLDM stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $86.75.
Key Headlines Impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- Positive Sentiment: Fed?cut expectations and weaker inflation prints are boosting gold’s appeal, creating upside potential for gold ETFs like GLDM as traders price a Fed easing that favors non?yielding bullion. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Fed Cut Expectations Put a Fresh Gold Breakout on the Table
- Positive Sentiment: Spot gold spiked after a drop in consumer sentiment and easing inflation expectations, a near?term price impulse that supports GLDM flows and NAV. Spot gold spikes to $4,343/oz after final Consumer Sentiment falls to 52.9, inflation expectations ease
- Positive Sentiment: ETF demand themes are gaining attention from analysts recommending gold ETFs to ride the rally — a bullish signal for GLDM as investor flows into physical?backed funds may continue. Gold Gearing Up for Another Solid Run? ETFs to Ride the Trend
- Neutral Sentiment: Gold is trading in a tight, low?volatility range over several sessions — consolidation that could precede a breakout but also limits immediate directional conviction for ETF holders. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Six-Day Tight Range – Low Volatility Consolidation Persists
- Neutral Sentiment: Silver’s strong technical performance and talk that silver could outgain gold may pull some speculative flow away from gold ETFs, creating cross?metal nuance for GLDM’s relative performance. Silver could outgain gold again in 2026, but may face some early headwinds
- Neutral Sentiment: Political moves in Europe — an Italian panel asserting a “people’s” claim on central?bank gold — add headline risk and narrative interest in gold reserves but are unlikely to directly change GLDM’s underlying holdings. Italy parliamentary panel approves ‘people’s’ claim on central bank’s gold
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking and failure to sustain weekly breakouts have caused short?term pullbacks and choppy sessions, which can increase ETF outflows and cap upside for GLDM until a decisive breakout occurs. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Lacks Conviction Near Record – 10-Day Support Test Possible
- Negative Sentiment: Session?level pullbacks and quiet trading days show hesitancy at elevated levels — investors may see higher volatility and short?term NAV drawdowns in GLDM if momentum stalls. Gold price down a bit, silver solidly up in quieter trading
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 4 High-Potential ETFs for 2026: Small Caps, Space Stocks, and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.