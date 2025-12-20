CGN Advisors LLC Has $48.68 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $48,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 904,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,065,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 170,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $57.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

