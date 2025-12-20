Centurion Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises 1.2% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2,417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

GLTR stock opened at $203.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.91. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $108.79 and a 52 week high of $203.61.

The abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund tracks the spot prices of a basket of gold, silver, platinum and palladium, less trust expenses. GLTR was launched on Oct 22, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

