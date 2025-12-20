Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Yelp Inc. $YELP

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,505 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Yelp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $1,945,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 268.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 753,173 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 548,586 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 71.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,409 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 29,232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359,112 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Yelp by 47.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 47,630 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on YELP. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.17.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Yelp had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $376.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $410,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 127,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,137.07. This trade represents a 9.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,340. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 56,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,720 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp is a digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses through user-generated reviews, ratings and multimedia content. The company’s flagship offerings include the Yelp website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, where users can search for and discover restaurants, shops, service providers and other points of interest. In addition to crowd-sourced reviews and photographs, Yelp provides business profile pages featuring hours, contact information, menus and direct messaging capabilities.

Yelp generates revenue primarily through advertising services sold to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.