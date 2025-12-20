Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS is Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,663 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $18,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 302.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.83 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

