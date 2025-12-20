Centurion Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Centurion Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,606,710.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,033 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13,080.9% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,481,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,130 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72,284.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,437,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,556 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,716,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,568 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,974,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $198.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.84. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

