BDF Gestion Lowers Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

BDF Gestion cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,081,000 after buying an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 740.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 177,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,546,000 after acquiring an additional 156,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 393,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 464 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $86,280.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 58,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,641.05. This represents a 0.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $62,293.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,321.35. This trade represents a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,121 shares of company stock worth $394,400. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:SPG opened at $184.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.25. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 79.30% and a net margin of 38.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 128.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.46.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed?use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high?profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open?air centers, outlet properties and mixed?use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

