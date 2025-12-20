41,489 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $122,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN opened at $27.24 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.1466 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.