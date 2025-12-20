Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 56,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.6481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

