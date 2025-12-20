Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,500 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,401.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after buying an additional 409,456 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,241,000 after purchasing an additional 409,116 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,313,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,043,000 after purchasing an additional 392,691 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 549.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,935,000 after purchasing an additional 207,899 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLIC. Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $45.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,281.86 and a beta of 1.63. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.03%.The business had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently -4,100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $250,550.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 156,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,395.83. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 23,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,130. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Further Reading

