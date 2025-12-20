BDF Gestion Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

BDF Gestion lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $212.97 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.43 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,300.40. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $256.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.10.

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

