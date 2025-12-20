Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,156 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,413,000 after acquiring an additional 146,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $627.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.82. The company has a market cap of $780.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

