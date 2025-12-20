Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,156 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,413,000 after acquiring an additional 146,269 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of VOO stock opened at $627.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.82. The company has a market cap of $780.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Key Headlines Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Markets rally on hopes for a year?end push as the S&P 500 sits near record levels, supporting broader ETF demand for large?cap U.S. exposure. S&P 500 Hovers Near Record With Wall Street Hoping for a Year-End Rally
- Positive Sentiment: Cooler?than?expected inflation data has lifted futures and headlines, reducing near?term rate?hike fears and boosting demand for S&P?tracking ETFs like VOO. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Future Gain Following Cooler-Than-Expected Inflation Print—Oracle, Coty, Nike In Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting that a “cool” CPI report specifically helped heat up VOO and the S&P 500 highlights direct positive sentiment toward the ETF from retail and news flow. Stock Market Live December 18: A Cool Inflation Report Heats Up the S&P 500 (VOO)
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/seasonality analysis (Elliott Wave and cycle work) is calling for more upside in the S&P 500 into spring, which can support flow into broad U.S. equity ETFs. S&P 500 Update: Elliott Wave, Seasonality, and Cycles Indicate More Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre?market and daily updates point to small intraday gains in VOO tied to macro headlines rather than ETF?specific fundamentals — helpful for momentum but not a change in long?term thesis. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 12-19-2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional filings show modest stake increases (e.g., Agate Pass boosted its position), which is typical for ETFs and unlikely by itself to move VOO materially. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO
- Neutral Sentiment: Some headlines note delayed jobs/inflation data left ambiguity about the economy; that uncertainty can cap rallies and increase short?term volatility. CPI Report Today: S&P 500 Futures Inch Up Ahead of Inflation Data
- Negative Sentiment: Articles highlighting international ETFs that have trounced VOO this year could encourage some investor reallocation away from U.S. large?cap ETFs, a potential headwind for flows into VOO. 2 International ETFs That are Crushing the VOO and are Worth Buying for 2026
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
