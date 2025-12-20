Airbus (EPA:AIR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €203.34 and traded as low as €190.50. Airbus shares last traded at €194.04, with a volume of 776,892 shares.
Here are the key news stories impacting Airbus this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China Airlines placed an incremental order for five A350-1000s, boosting widebody backlog and signalling continued airline demand for long-haul twinjets. China Airlines Orders Five More Airbus A350-1000s
- Positive Sentiment: Spain formalised a 100-unit helicopter order (including H175M variants), a large defence-modernisation contract that supports Airbus Helicopters’ backlog and margins in the military segment. Spain formalises 100-unit order with Airbus Helicopters, becomes H175M launch customer
- Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage highlights Spain’s 100-helicopter national modernisation plan and a related Air Force contract, reinforcing the size and multi-channel nature of Airbus Helicopters’ near-term revenue pipeline. Spain orders 100 Airbus helicopters under national modernization plan
- Positive Sentiment: Qanot Sharq became the first A321XLR operator in Central Asia — a regional launch that supports A321XLR market adoption and potential aftermarket and services revenue. Qanot Sharq becomes first Airbus A321XLR operator in Central Asia
- Positive Sentiment: Air Niugini is expanding A220 operations to clear backlogs, showing continued A220 aftermarket/service and delivery momentum in regional markets. Airbus A220 strengthens Air Niugini’s ability to clear backlogs
- Neutral Sentiment: Airbus says it is striving to meet a revised 790-delivery target for 2025 — a metric investors watch closely for revenue recognition and cashflow timing, but execution risk remains. Flight Friday: Airbus Strives To Meet Revised 790-Delivery Target For 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on product features (A380 cabin quietness) and fleet reviews are informational and unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Why The Airbus A380 Has Such A Quiet Cabin
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/competitive pieces (e.g., whether 737 MAX and A320neo share the same engine) and startup entrants are longer-term context but not immediate catalysts. Is It True That The Boeing 737 MAX & Airbus A320neo Are Powered By The Same Engine?
- Negative Sentiment: EASA has proposed an airworthiness directive and regulators flagged A320neo panel thickness deviations — potential inspection/delivery slowdowns and remediation costs pose short-term headwinds. EASA publishes AD proposal for Airbus A320 faulty panel inspections Airbus A320neo panel quality issue centres on thickness deviations: EASA
- Negative Sentiment: Airbus plans to move about 400 jobs from Wichita after the Spirit AeroSystems sale — a near-term disruption and potential PR/cost implication for US operations. Airbus to move 400 jobs from Wichita following Spirit AeroSystems sale
- Negative Sentiment: Safety/maintenance follow-ups (A330 wheel-bearing investigation) keep a spotlight on operational processes—important for reputation and potential contractual/insurance impacts. Airbus Highlights Proper Wheel Bearing Maintenance After Investigation Into A330 Incident
Airbus Stock Up 0.9%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €203.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €188.85.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services.
