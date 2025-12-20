Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.82 and traded as high as GBX 101.50. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 101.50, with a volume of 121,821 shares trading hands.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.27 million, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 2.20 EPS for the quarter. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies had a net margin of 91.45% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City. We ignore market noise and focus on identifying the highest quality businesses that we can own for the long-term.

Almost 30 years later, we manage over £3.5bn (€4bn) on behalf of our clients.

