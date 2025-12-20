Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.70 and traded as low as GBX 20.50. Empresaria Group shares last traded at GBX 20.50, with a volume of 7,945 shares traded.

Empresaria Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.19. The company has a market cap of £10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Empresaria Group Company Profile

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates. It serves clients in professional, information technology, healthcare, commercial, offshore recruitment services, property, construction, and engineering sectors.

