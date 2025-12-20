Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $184.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

MS opened at $176.99 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $94.33 and a 1 year high of $181.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $16,434,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,493,199.24. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

