Citigroup Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $220.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $248.37.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE SAM opened at $200.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Beer has a one year low of $185.34 and a one year high of $310.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.47. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $537.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-9.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, Director Michael Spillane sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.78, for a total value of $642,033.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,269.06. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 123.3% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE: SAM) is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer’s flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

