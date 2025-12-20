FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Price Target Raised to $44.00

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:FSUN opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $107.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstSun Capital Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 164,507 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,747,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after acquiring an additional 121,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 417,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 116,126 shares during the period.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

