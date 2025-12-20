argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $925.00

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $860.00 to $925.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARGX. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of argenex from $800.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $880.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut argenex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $982.33.

argenex Stock Performance

Shares of argenex stock opened at $854.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $868.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $725.77. argenex has a one year low of $510.05 and a one year high of $934.62.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that argenex will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of argenex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in argenex in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of argenex by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenex by 276.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenex

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

