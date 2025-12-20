Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WFC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.04.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 240,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 31,986 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 90,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on WFC to $101, signaling analyst confidence in earnings/valuation upside. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $101.00
- Positive Sentiment: WSJ reports Wells Fargo’s investment banking franchise is having a best-ever year, boosting fee pipeline and potential higher non-interest income. Strong deal flow is a positive revenue catalyst. Wells Fargo’s Investment Bankers Are Having Their Best Year Ever
- Positive Sentiment: Ares Commercial expanded a Wells Fargo repurchase lending facility, which could generate incremental lending activity and fee revenue tied to repo operations. Ares Commercial Expands Wells Fargo Repurchase Lending Facility
- Neutral Sentiment: Senator Mitch McConnell disclosed a purchase of WFC shares in a STOCK Act filing — notable for optics and retail attention but not a direct company operational signal. Congress Trade: Senator Mitch McConnell Just Disclosed New Stock Trades
- Neutral Sentiment: Elevated investor attention and options activity point to higher short-term volatility and positioning; useful to monitor flows but ambiguous for direction. Investors Heavily Search Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Here is What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga pieces on short interest and options trading provide detail on bearish positioning and derivatives flows—important for traders but not definitive on fundamentals. Looking Into Wells Fargo & Co’s Recent Short Interest Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Wells Fargo
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo disclosed an SEC investigation into its cash sweeps option—this is the most material near-term risk cited today because regulatory findings could lead to fines, remediation costs, or reputational damage. Wells Fargo discloses an SEC investigation into cash sweeps option
- Negative Sentiment: Market-note: a recent Zacks story highlights a modest intraday price drop and short-term weakness despite broader market gains, underscoring near-term volatility. Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.
Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.
