Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WFC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.04.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 240,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 31,986 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 90,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.