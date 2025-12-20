Contrasting OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) & Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

OFS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.5%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. OFS Capital pays out 566.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OFS Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OFS Capital and Bain Capital Specialty Finance”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital $47.96 million N/A $28.44 million $0.24 19.21 Bain Capital Specialty Finance $292.65 million 3.08 $119.42 million $1.44 9.65

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than OFS Capital. Bain Capital Specialty Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFS Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OFS Capital and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital 7.52% 8.95% 3.41% Bain Capital Specialty Finance 33.45% 11.03% 4.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of OFS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of OFS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OFS Capital and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 1 2 0 2.67

OFS Capital presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.84%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.55%. Given OFS Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Risk and Volatility

OFS Capital has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats OFS Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFS Capital

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, ownership transition, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, construction & building, durable goods, capital equipment, automotive, food and beverage, healthcare & pharmaceutical, specialty chemicals, transportation cargo and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $35 million, revenues between $15 million and $300 million, annual EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority as well as majority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.