FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $322.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $276.00 to $322.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $239.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Vertical Research cut their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.12.

Shares of FDX opened at $288.89 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $295.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in FedEx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in FedEx by 9.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,696 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

