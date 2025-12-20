CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $101.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 409,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,264,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 607.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 207,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,305,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

