Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) vs. XChange TEC.INC. (NASDAQ:XHG) Critical Analysis

XChange TEC.INC. (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of XChange TEC.INC. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get XChange TEC.INC. alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XChange TEC.INC. and Singularity Future Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XChange TEC.INC. 1 0 0 0 1.00 Singularity Future Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XChange TEC.INC. N/A N/A N/A Singularity Future Technology -766.97% -43.78% -21.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XChange TEC.INC. and Singularity Future Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares XChange TEC.INC. and Singularity Future Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XChange TEC.INC. $41.09 million 0.00 -$32.32 million N/A N/A Singularity Future Technology $1.81 million 1.25 -$3.91 million ($3.03) -0.18

Singularity Future Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XChange TEC.INC..

Risk and Volatility

XChange TEC.INC. has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singularity Future Technology has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Singularity Future Technology beats XChange TEC.INC. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XChange TEC.INC.

(Get Free Report)

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies. It also offers automobile, life, health, group accident, and other property related insurances primarily to individual end consumers. In addition, the company operates a SaaS platform to offer comprehensive services to online customers. It sells insurance primarily through a network of external referral sources that include external registered sales representatives and strategic channel partners, as well as through the in-house sales force. The company was formerly known as FLJ Group Limited and changed its name to XChange TEC.INC in May 2024. XChange TEC.INC was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Singularity Future Technology

(Get Free Report)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services. The company is also involved in purchase and sale of crypto mining machines. It serves the steel companies and e-commerce businesses. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for XChange TEC.INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XChange TEC.INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.