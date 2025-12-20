Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $81.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Weatherford International has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Kristin Ruzicka sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $164,465.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,739.25. This trade represents a 11.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 324,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 11.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 106.9% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 472,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after buying an additional 244,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.