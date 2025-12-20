Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $337.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $337.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.5%

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

STX stock opened at $296.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.88. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $308.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total transaction of $5,420,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 445,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,789,398.04. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total value of $545,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,924.04. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,555 shares of company stock worth $36,030,007. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 18.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 185.8% during the second quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 18,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,542,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.