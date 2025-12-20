Emerald’s (EEX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.70 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Emerald in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Emerald Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerald has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.73 million, a PE ratio of 156.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Emerald had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million.

Emerald Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Emerald during the third quarter worth $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Emerald during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerald by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerald

Emerald (NYSE: EEX) is a global provider of independent data, news and analytics for commodity, financial and energy markets. The company operates digital platforms that deliver real-time and historical price assessments, market commentary, research reports and risk-management tools. Its subscriber base spans traders, asset managers, corporate hedgers and financial institutions seeking timely intelligence to support trading, risk management and investment decisions.

Serving clients across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Emerald covers a broad range of markets including metals, energy products, agriculture, freight, environmental emissions and treasury benchmarks.

