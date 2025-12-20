Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,637.81%.The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $961,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,869,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,021,301.31. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 142,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.