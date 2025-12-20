Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.85.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5%

BSX stock opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $85.98 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,580. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 143,095 shares of company stock valued at $14,228,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Key Stores Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.