Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.57.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $162.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $156.50 and a 52-week high of $267.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $211,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,747.02. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Paycom Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Paycom Software this week:

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.