TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors downgraded TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup set a C$75.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$79.40.

TRP stock opened at C$74.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.88. TC Energy has a one year low of C$62.17 and a one year high of C$77.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system. The company also owns or has interests in 11 power-generation facilities with a capacity of 6,600 megawatts.

