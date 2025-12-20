Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Cut to Sector perform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has GBX 1,350 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,700.

SN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,381.33.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 0.2%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,233.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,291.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,260.36. The stock has a market cap of £13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,240 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,257, for a total value of £15,586.80. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

