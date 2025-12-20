60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.7590. Approximately 125,964 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 68,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8395.

SXTP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.82.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of ($0.01) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

